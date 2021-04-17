Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

MultiCare needs to honor their heroes

The health care workers at MultiCare Hospitals in the Inland Northwest have made numerous sacrifices during the past year. We’ve had shortages in PPE, exposure to COVID-19 infected patients, worked short staffed and overtime. Our employer has called us “heroes” and hung large banners outside our hospitals touting us as such. It’s time MultiCare rewards its heroes by offering competitive wages and benefits comparable to our competitors in the community.

The employees at Deaconess and Valley Hospital have always been paid less than their counterparts at Sacred Heart and Holy Family for the same work. We have excellent and well-trained staff who work hard to give the best care to their patients. Even our CEO tell us we do. However, we are having difficulties recruiting and retaining skilled and experienced workers. In fact, MultiCare hires and trains new employees - at great expense, I might add - who then go elsewhere to do the same work for more money and better benefits.

Over the past year MultiCare has loaned $75 million to bail Astria Health out of bankruptcy and have recently purchased Capital Medical Center in Olympia for $44.6 million; but when it comes to rewarding the “heroes” who have contributed to their financial success this past year, executives come up empty handed.

As frontline workers who have risked our lives during this pandemic caring for our community, my coworkers and I agree that it’s time MultiCare honors and rewards its heroes.

Diane Belyea, R.N.

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430