Public trust

The issue of the Joe Albi stadium and the proposed stadium downtown is not a matter of preference, but rather a matter of trust. Once again, the vote of the people was overturned by those in politically strong positions pushing the voters aside for their agenda.

As a reminder, one might recall the same tactics in the World’s Fair, building at the airport, Albi/Arena issue to name a few. This is not to say all ideas are not good, but to say don’t ask the people and then go against what the people have said.

If you have new information, take it back to the people for a possible vote change. As a dedicated and informed voter for many years, it makes one wonder what’s the use in voting at all.

Carol Belton

Spokane