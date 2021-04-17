Stop pushing the Downtown Stadium

If the downtown business interests and the Public Facilities District want a stadium downtown, use your own money. Not my tax dollars.

District 81 (Spokane Public Schools) asked the taxpayers of District 81 for money to replace Joe Albi and it passed. District 81 voters, who pay the taxes, voted by 64% that they want the stadium on it’s current site.

The ThoughtExchange results are meaningless because it did not exclude persons outside the taxing district from voting in the poll.

What residents outside District 81 want does not matter, because they aren’t the ones paying for it. The school board should honor the will of the voters from the advisory vote. If they don’t they are no different than people who tried to overthrow the last election. Voting matters people and the people who are on the hook for the funds voted. Leave it on the current site.

Christine Carlile

Spokane