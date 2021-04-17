Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Stop pushing the Downtown Stadium

If the downtown business interests and the Public Facilities District want a stadium downtown, use your own money. Not my tax dollars.

District 81 (Spokane Public Schools) asked the taxpayers of District 81 for money to replace Joe Albi and it passed. District 81 voters, who pay the taxes, voted by 64% that they want the stadium on it’s current site.

The ThoughtExchange results are meaningless because it did not exclude persons outside the taxing district from voting in the poll.

What residents outside District 81 want does not matter, because they aren’t the ones paying for it. The school board should honor the will of the voters from the advisory vote. If they don’t they are no different than people who tried to overthrow the last election. Voting matters people and the people who are on the hook for the funds voted. Leave it on the current site.

Christine Carlile

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430