Texas bill on gender-affirming care

For those of you who don’t know already, a Texas bill could send parents to prison for providing gender-affirming care. They are trying to make it abuse for caring for trans children. Instead of making these life-saving treatments more accessible, they are making it illegal.

Texas is the second-biggest state in the U.S. for population and area. Not providing trans kids with hormone blockers or surgery before 18 will raise the suicide rates among the community. Let me be clear when I say that hormone blockers do not do any “irreversible damage,” like some say they do. If anything, it should be against the law to not give your child gender-affirming care, as this can lead to self harm and even suicide.

Only your child knows what’s best for them because they are themselves. You have no clue what goes on inside their head, and trust me if you did, you wouldn’t survive a day in their shoes with the amount of abuse they already go through on a day-to-day basis.

The average life expectancy for a black trans woman is just 35. 35! This is mostly due to the hatred and bigotry that not only women and trans folks have against them, but also being a person of color stacked on top of that. This is why I believe that this bill is abuse in and of itself.

https://legiscan.com/TX/text/SB1646/2021

Sarah Lines

Spokane