Opinion >  Letters

Cancel what, exactly?

A recent letter complained about six Dr. Seuss books being discontinued. The letter actually talked about removal of these books from libraries and schools. This was done by the Dr. Seuss Foundation, not by local libraries. They did it believing that we no longer need to see depictions of people of color being degraded.

When I was a kid 50 years ago, I loved Dr. Seuss. And yes, I remember the pictures of Asians with pointy hats and silk robes. I remember the grass skirts on African drawings.

Do you know what else I remember? I remember our childhood rhymes. You know the ones. They were demeaning to Asian Americans and African Americans. We chanted those not knowing the meaning. We know it today.

If today’s generation is to be exposed to this, it should include education. Education about the meaning, the context, and frankly, what it is to make fun of someone else.

Come on folks, let us get informed and learn. It really would be nice if we could finally stop discriminating against others. It hurts us all.

Beverly Gibb

Spokane

 

