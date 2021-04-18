Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

The right thing to do

I am over 70 years of age and I have now received both of my covid 19 shots, but I still wear a mask when I enter any store. Why, you may ask? It has nothing to do with any thoughts of politicized politics or alleged freedom from restrictions some people might try to convince us.

I wear a mask because it sets a good example and I believe it is the right thing to do.

I served in the military (I was drafted right after I got my college degree) and spent 1968 and all of 1969 in Vietnam and am proud to say I love America. (We won that damn war because we kept out China and Russia and I am always amazed that the most forgiving people I’ve ever known, the people of Vietnam, welcome even former soldiers back.)

But, I rarely wear my hat stating that I am a Vietnam veteran. Why, you may ask? It is because I don’t need to brag in public, or desire a need to have people start up a conversation or say, “Thank you for your service.”

I enjoy the right to carry a concealed weapon in this country. I might be in a position at some time to help save lives, if I am able to. But I never carry a weapon openly for others to see. Why, you may ask? Because I have no need to look “macho” or to impress others. I also don’t want young children to see weapons worn by my fellow Americans. I believe it is the right thing to do.

I am going to continue to wear a mask in public if I am around other people until everyone has had a chance to be vaccinated. It is the right thing to do.

James Richard Johnson

Clark Fork, Idaho

 

