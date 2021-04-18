Supreme Court reform

I believe the best and perhaps the easiest solution to accomplish in the Congress regarding reform for the Supreme Court would be to impose a term limit of 18 years.

Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving justice in the history of the Court, has held his position for more than 29 years.

An 18-year term limit would provide for the elimination of anachronistic elements in the Court as well as to provide the opportunity, both politically and practically, to modernize the institution and make it more responsive and dynamic.

Miguel Melbin

Spokane