The truth about voter IDs

Writers to this page have asked what is wrong with using voter IDs.

The answer is that state IDs are not free. If they were there would not be a problem using them. Since they are not free, requiring them to vote amounts to a poll tax by another name. Poll taxes are not constitutional, so therefore using state IDs to vote is not constitutional.

People of color tend to have lower income and so may decide to to not purchase a state ID. This is what makes it voter suppression based race.

Glen Jones

Liberty Lake