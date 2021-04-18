Where is the real distortion?

In Sue Lani Madsen’s column (April 8), she asserts that the real problem between Democrats and Republicans is communication: “Too often we are using different definitions.” I submit that it is not different definitions between Democrats and Republicans that cause the disagreement. The problem is that Republicans are demonstrably wrong. On her Facebook page, “Forthright,” Ms. Madsen actually agreed with me that the incidence of voter fraud in the U.S. is .00006%. Despite accepting this number, she still thinks voter fraud is a problem. She and the Republican party wish to promote the “Big Lie” and therefore support voter suppression laws in the craven hope that more Democrats will give up on voting.

Another example from “Forthright” and the April 8th column is that Democrats and Republicans disagree on the definition of the word, “infrastructure” and that’s why Republicans can’t support Biden’s bill. I pointed out that Republicans held the House, the Senate and the Presidency for several years during which time they could have introduced infrastructure legislation to their liking. Instead, they did nothing because it was more important to pass tax breaks for the wealthy. Ms. Madsen dismissed my comment as “irrelevant.”

Sadly, Republican leaders have become masters of distortion under Trump’s leadership. Ms. Madsen always toes the party line and plays into the false rhetoric.

Jane Mark

Newman Lake, Wash.