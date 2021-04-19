Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Where is the unity?

While standing beside my desk in grade school, with my right hand over my heart and pledging loyalty to the symbol of America, the American flag, I learned to say The Pledge of Allegiance, which states that America is a republic, not a democracy.

So, how does an American, a legally registered votes, protect the flame of knowledge and truth? A carefully crafted like is just as valuable as the truth. Half of the truth can be viewed as a lie. The current president put his hand on the Holy Bible and swore to defend the Constitution of the United States of America. I can think of three (3), possibly four (4) amendments that are not being defended but attacked.

This is not unity but betrayal.

Elizabeth Rust

Wallace, Idaho

 

