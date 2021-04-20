Eagles soar

I enjoyed the Sunday story of the increased number of bald eagles. Having grown up in the DDT days, I have seen the return of the eagles. I have also watched the return of some birds that don’t get much publicity: pelicans and vultures. As a kid on the Washington coast, I never saw a pelican or vulture. I remember the first pelican I ever saw in southern Oregon when I was a teenager.

Today, pelicans are always visible flying along the coast, and the vultures are soaring overhead. They are also very numerous in the Spokane area.

Elimination of DDT has had a very major impact on many top-of-the-line predator birds. That is good! I wonder about the impact on us, other than being good for bird watching.

Tom Brattebo

Liberty Lake