Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

No magic here

Earlier this year, real magic happened in the Garland District.

Jewels Helping Hands, a local nonprofit which supports vulnerable people, was offered a building near City Church for a few months until a remodel was scheduled. Of course, a bit of NIMBYism existed in the neighborhood, but Julie Garcia, director of Jewels, invited all to come visit, to see what goes on, and to meet the homeless individuals sheltered there.

Within days, neighbors started helping out, bringing donations — even starting a lunch program. The community embraced the shelter. It was grace in motion and humanity at its finest.

Unfortunately, the magic was snuffed out at the Women’s Club building where Jewels recently moved. There were only a few disgruntled neighbors but they were vocal and tired of seeing people at their lowest point. One encouraged others to complain, fear mounted, and now these 40 temporarily housed humans must leave. No hard hearts softened and no magic happened.

Rob McCann, CEO of Catholic Charity once said, “If one person volunteers to serve ONE lunch just ONE time at House of Charity, I guarantee they will change for the better.” If only the South Hill could have chosen this opportunity to shine.

Barb Brock

Cheney

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430