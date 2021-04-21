No magic here

Earlier this year, real magic happened in the Garland District.

Jewels Helping Hands, a local nonprofit which supports vulnerable people, was offered a building near City Church for a few months until a remodel was scheduled. Of course, a bit of NIMBYism existed in the neighborhood, but Julie Garcia, director of Jewels, invited all to come visit, to see what goes on, and to meet the homeless individuals sheltered there.

Within days, neighbors started helping out, bringing donations — even starting a lunch program. The community embraced the shelter. It was grace in motion and humanity at its finest.

Unfortunately, the magic was snuffed out at the Women’s Club building where Jewels recently moved. There were only a few disgruntled neighbors but they were vocal and tired of seeing people at their lowest point. One encouraged others to complain, fear mounted, and now these 40 temporarily housed humans must leave. No hard hearts softened and no magic happened.

Rob McCann, CEO of Catholic Charity once said, “If one person volunteers to serve ONE lunch just ONE time at House of Charity, I guarantee they will change for the better.” If only the South Hill could have chosen this opportunity to shine.

Barb Brock

Cheney