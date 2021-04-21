Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Now is the time

W. Thomas Soeldner’s letter to the editor on April 14th (“Disappointed by Cantwell’s comments”) hit the nail on the head regarding Sen. Maria Cantwell’s dismaying comments on the likelihood of Snake River dam breaching and our best scientific solution of saving the salmon.

It’s as if she has given up right when we have the best opportunity to date of turning this issue around. Now is when the courts are behind dam breaching. NOW is when our delegates to Congress have been in their strongest position. NOW is when President Biden is working for funding for Infrastructure. NOW is when Sen. Maria Cantwell and Sen. Patty Murray can make a great, long-term contribution to our district.

“We have options, the salmon only have the River!”

Carol Colpitts

Deer Park

 

