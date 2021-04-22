De-escalate traffic stops

I may be naïve, but it seems that if there is a re-occurring problem one shouldn’t repeat a response that is possibly dangerous to the health and safety of participants. If a law enforcement officer encounters someone with an expired tab or a light that is out, why stop that vehicle? Perhaps a no-contact electronic option could be more efficient and less stressful. Entering the vehicle license plate and the nature of the minor infraction could generate a written notification of the date and time the infraction was observed and a request that the recipient rectify the problem within a reasonable amount of time.

I would expect the officer, in triggering the notification, would be advised of any prior recorded minor infractions along with date and actions taken or of any outstanding warrants. If a warrant is for a minor offense, say unpaid parking tickets, perhaps it could be handled with an electronic entry, the same way as expired tabs or burned-out light bulb. Consequences for inaction would be provided in the notification.

Any changes to protocol that could reduce stress, eliminate escalation of a minor offense to a major tragedy can only be a good thing. We need to de-escalate from “us versus them” back to an inclusive “US”.

Katherine Schutte

Newport