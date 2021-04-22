An engaging story

I just read Cindy Hval’s piece about the couple who hired a mason to build a wall from their rock collection. (“Creation of many colors,” April 15)

The wall looks fantastic, the story is great. I could have read even more paragraphs. For instance, I would enjoy reading the mason’s account of building the wall, and even more about the couples’ adventures collecting the rocks. But, I know there is limited space, and the photographs were beautiful. Keep up the good work, with the local, human-interest news.

Chris Aumack

Spokane