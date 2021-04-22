A power grab in the name of ‘justice’

Let’s call “social justice” what it really is: liberal government-approved racism. In order to be allowed to judge a person by the color of their skin and not the content of their character, one has to be liberal.

If a conservative were to look at any person of color and say, “They can’t do X without the government’s help,” they would be called the worst kind of racist. Liberals, however, get a pass because the media gives them the appearance of doing it because “they care.” They don’t care! All they want is more power over all of us and those who consider themselves a victim are the easiest to manipulate.

We conservatives want everyone to make themselves better and believe the government should create an environment where that is accessible and encouraged. Instead of using the government to create “equity” (equal outcome regardless of achievement) by punishing those who are successful to reward those who don’t want to put in the effort, we need to get back to the policies of allowing everyone to be Great Again! Bringing everyone down so the lowest can feel equal doesn’t do anyone any good except the politicians in power.

Face it, the left doesn’t like accountability or laws restricting government. They want unending free rein. Now let’s take back our country and demand only those who are registered to vote can do so by using ID to prove they are who they say they are! God bless America!

Rob Leach

Mica, Wash.