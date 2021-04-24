Fight climate change with hope, not fear

A critical element seems to be missing in combating global climate change: a vision of the desired future. People are motivated more by vision than fear. Fear is only a good motivator for short term crises that can be solved quickly. A house on fire, for example.

Naysayers may claim it’s simply semantics, but it’s much more. Articulation of a vision guides actions in profound ways. What business ever succeeded by declaring a goal of avoiding bankruptcy? What artist ever created a great work by focusing on avoiding doing a lousy job? Yet, that’s how combating climate change is generally approached. Great works are created by focusing on the desired creation – whether a thriving business, a great work of art, or a healthy, life-supporting planet.

What might be a desired future for our planet? We saw the potential briefly during the early days of COVID-19: clear blue skies, peace and quiet but with birds singing loudly. It was a taste of what could be. What about also vibrant and stable economies; people settled in their home places; sufficient water quality and quantity; forests and other natural places affording healthy air quality and sustained wildlife habitat as well as places for emotional respite; people in all walks of life having opportunities?

The pull of a powerful vision can profoundly affect the rigor and vigor and most importantly, sustained focus, with which we approach the re-creation of a healthy, life-supporting planet.

Barbara A. Coe

Spokane