Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Fight climate change with hope, not fear

A critical element seems to be missing in combating global climate change: a vision of the desired future. People are motivated more by vision than fear. Fear is only a good motivator for short term crises that can be solved quickly. A house on fire, for example.

Naysayers may claim it’s simply semantics, but it’s much more. Articulation of a vision guides actions in profound ways. What business ever succeeded by declaring a goal of avoiding bankruptcy? What artist ever created a great work by focusing on avoiding doing a lousy job? Yet, that’s how combating climate change is generally approached. Great works are created by focusing on the desired creation – whether a thriving business, a great work of art, or a healthy, life-supporting planet.

What might be a desired future for our planet? We saw the potential briefly during the early days of COVID-19: clear blue skies, peace and quiet but with birds singing loudly. It was a taste of what could be. What about also vibrant and stable economies; people settled in their home places; sufficient water quality and quantity; forests and other natural places affording healthy air quality and sustained wildlife habitat as well as places for emotional respite; people in all walks of life having opportunities?

The pull of a powerful vision can profoundly affect the rigor and vigor and most importantly, sustained focus, with which we approach the re-creation of a healthy, life-supporting planet.

Barbara A. Coe

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430