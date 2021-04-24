Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Stepping up

Thank you candidates, for giving us a true option for Liberty candidates in both the Hospital Board Trustees and the East Library District Trustees.

After a very informative forum of questions/answers, the Bonner County Republican Central Committee endorsed Jalon Peters and Kathy Rose for the East Bonner County Library District trustees. They also endorsed Julie Berreth and Jessie Peters for the Pend Oreille Hospital District trustees.

After much research, the Central Committee also recommended a vote of Against both the West Bonner County School District Supplemental Levy and the Solid Waste – Special Revenue Bond.

Thank you, candidates, for stepping up to these local positions!

Maureen Paterson

Priest River, Idaho

 

