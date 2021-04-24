Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

We need more rangers

It is time to allocate more funding for law enforcement in our local parks and land areas. We currently have one park ranger for the entirety of the county. This is not enough for the ever-expanding amount of property owned by the county.

Our access to man-made and natural outdoor activities is what will continue to increase property values and quality of living here in Spokane County. A lack of ability to police illegal activities in these areas will limit the potential growth and beauty of our homes and neighborhoods.

An increase in peace officers on our trails and hills cannot the only line of effort tied to successful cultivation of our outdoors. Other lines of effort depend on organizations like the Dishman Hills Conservancy and Washington Trails Association to take care of our public lands. They are unable to enforce the laws that the county and state have passed in relation to illegal usage. As trail usage has skyrocketed in recent history, trail stewardship has increased but the law enforcement has stagnated.

Zachery Vogt

Spokane Valley

 

