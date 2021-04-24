Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

West Point cheating

It’s a scandal, but your New York Daily News article about cheating at West Point (“8 West Point cadets expelled, more than 50 held back over cheating scandal,” April 19) brings up questions about moral standards in our country, in spite of the superintendent’s silly platitudes about character.

There was once zero-tolerance for cheating at service academies. Today’s diminished standard coincides with public tolerance of local and global violence.

The sliding scale of punishment for 73 freshmen makes me wonder about factors of family, race, or athletic value. I recall a recent case in which West Point’s star quarterback was charged with rape. It wasn’t the first blemish on his record, but he was restored to the corps and the team while his accuser was expelled. Meanwhile, demerits, reports, and changes in command fail to stem a tide of sexual assault against female cadets, particularly at the Air Force Academy.

Other affronts to decency remain unmentioned. Cadets are trained to fight past wars, never to end war, while no government institutions teach leadership in peace, reconciliation, or sustainability. The most successful military graduates go on to wreak death and destruction upon poor nations and fragile eco-systems, in our name. Many who survive military careers acquire wealth on the boards of war perpetuating and profiteering corporations, as if they never learned history, diplomacy or alternatives to violence. As if they never cheated. That’s a scandal.

Rusty Nelson

Rockford, Wash.

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430