Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Implicit biases and police

Police officers take care of our communities and people. They keep our schools and neighborhoods safe.

But, as we see on the news, some officers’ implicit biases may have affected the outcome of situations. Implicit biases are unconscious attitudes or stereotypes assigned to a group of people and can be very dangerous when it comes to policing.

Though studies haven’t really come out with too much information on it, implicit bias training has been seen as a possible solution or possible way to combat biases. A KXLY article from June 2020 had Dr. Lois James from Washington State University explain ways to help minimize the negative impacts implicit biases may have on police officers. Implicit bias training was one solution Dr. James gave. Also, taking better care of our officers’ mental and physical health has been seen to correlate with a better and more empathetic performance.

Whatever the solution is, with the events of last year and the continued events of 2021, something needs to be done to prevent police brutality in our country and in our city.

Mackenzie Ediger

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430