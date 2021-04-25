Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

‘Indians’ honors our natives

I believe that I speak for the vast majority of the graduating class of 1957 from North Central High School that eliminating “Indians” as a symbol of the school would be a mistake for the following reason. The fact that the Native Americans/Indians were the original and first ever humans residing in North America is an extreme and exclusive honor to those thousands of courageous souls that endured unimaginable hardships just to survive.

To eliminate the symbol “Indians” from our school’s identity, I believe, would be a step in the direction of losing for future generations the memory of these historic people. I believe with all my heart that the past, present and future Native Americans would, and will, want the memory of what they meant to the great land preserved. Seeing it included with the name of a major high school of education in Spokane, Washington, will serve this end as long as it remains.

P.S., I was a “paper boy” for The Spokesman-Review 70 years ago in the Audubon District.

Dan Stansbury

Oak Harbor, Washington

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430