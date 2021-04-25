It’s not political; it’s health

As a graduate student in public health, and a nurse who has worked across the country in COVID ICUs, I think it is essential that health policy decisions be grounded in evidence, and not personal feelings.

Masks alone are not the solution, but they are an effective part of a broader strategy. Despite the declaration from Rep. Karey Hanks, masks have been proven to significantly decrease the rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Rep. Dorothy Moon’s sudden inability to recognize her own masked-colleagues is as unbelievable as Clark Kent’s transformative glasses. Rep. Moon should be less concerned with the “risk” of missing social cues and more concerned with the actual risk of death facing her constituents; as cases rise across Idaho, less than 23% of the population is fully vaccinated, and vaccine hesitancy looms large.

Moon cannot manifest the end of the pandemic, simply by declaring it. Protection of personal liberties is fine when they are personal; the deadly, global spread of a virus moves beyond the personal by its very nature. The protection of an individual’s rights cannot come at the expense of someone else’s right to live and be free of disease.

I’ve held the hand of many scared and suffering patients who tragically died alone. This is not political; this is health, and it’s humanitarian. Masking and vaccinations protect ourselves, and those around us. We are not islands, our personal liberties are not the only ones to be considered.

Margaret Ogden

Spokane