Move beyond our fears

I am deeply concerned about how much fear is in our daily lives. Fear is causing a national dysfunction needing repair. We all must be part of the solution to stop being fearful and start acting rationally.

Issues such as the recent election dispute, systemic changes caused by COVID, and riots throughout our country are caused by fear. Fear leads to black-or-white thinking, thinking that there’s only one correct solution. It’s sad to realize that in a country built on freedom, we constrain people by political labels. The middle ground no longer exists and this can cause us to lose touch with humanity, eventually causing great harm.

Fearful behavior starts in childhood. When children grow up in dysfunctional families, they learn to survive but pay the price by being anxious and fearful. I call this your emotional backpack.

What’s in your emotional backpack? It takes courage to move out of our safe places and look at new ways to cope with life. Here’s how to change:

· Examine why you are fearful; look at what’s in your emotional backpack. How do you need to change?

· Consciously change your actions with a step-by-step plan. Get help from a friend or therapist. Practice looking at issues differently.

· Reward positive changes.

My hope is that we all become peacemakers knowing that we don’t have all the answers but are willing to work toward finding answers and compromises.

Dick Silk, M.A., M.F.T.

Spokane