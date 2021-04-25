Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Move beyond our fears

I am deeply concerned about how much fear is in our daily lives. Fear is causing a national dysfunction needing repair. We all must be part of the solution to stop being fearful and start acting rationally.

Issues such as the recent election dispute, systemic changes caused by COVID, and riots throughout our country are caused by fear. Fear leads to black-or-white thinking, thinking that there’s only one correct solution. It’s sad to realize that in a country built on freedom, we constrain people by political labels. The middle ground no longer exists and this can cause us to lose touch with humanity, eventually causing great harm.

Fearful behavior starts in childhood. When children grow up in dysfunctional families, they learn to survive but pay the price by being anxious and fearful. I call this your emotional backpack.

What’s in your emotional backpack? It takes courage to move out of our safe places and look at new ways to cope with life. Here’s how to change:

· Examine why you are fearful; look at what’s in your emotional backpack. How do you need to change?

· Consciously change your actions with a step-by-step plan. Get help from a friend or therapist. Practice looking at issues differently.

· Reward positive changes.

My hope is that we all become peacemakers knowing that we don’t have all the answers but are willing to work toward finding answers and compromises.

Dick Silk, M.A., M.F.T.

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430