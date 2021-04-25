Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Stop trying the steal

Lindsay Graham, as loyal a Trumpster as any, said this on the Senate floor on January 6th:

“Fraud. They said there’s 66,000 people in Georgia under 18 voted. How many people believe that? I asked, “Give me 10,” and had one. They said 8,000 felons in prison in Arizona voted. Give me 10. I got one. There’s problems in every election. I don’t buy this. Enough’s enough. We’ve got to end it…

Vice President Pence, what they’re asking you to do, you won’t do because you can’t. …

If you’re a conservative, this is the most offensive concept in the world that a single person could disenfranchise 155 million people. …

Originalism, count me in. It means what it says. So Mike, Mr. Vice President, just hang in there….

The final thing, Joe Biden. I’ve traveled the world with Joe. I hoped he lost. I prayed he would lose. He won. He’s the legitimate President of the United States.”

Readers, you and I can’t know if there were problems in the 50 states in 2020 but Lindsey Graham and many others searched and found almost nothing. Enough is enough. Stop trying to steal the election from Joe Biden.

Terry Sawyer

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430