Stop trying the steal

Lindsay Graham, as loyal a Trumpster as any, said this on the Senate floor on January 6th:

“Fraud. They said there’s 66,000 people in Georgia under 18 voted. How many people believe that? I asked, “Give me 10,” and had one. They said 8,000 felons in prison in Arizona voted. Give me 10. I got one. There’s problems in every election. I don’t buy this. Enough’s enough. We’ve got to end it…

Vice President Pence, what they’re asking you to do, you won’t do because you can’t. …

If you’re a conservative, this is the most offensive concept in the world that a single person could disenfranchise 155 million people. …

Originalism, count me in. It means what it says. So Mike, Mr. Vice President, just hang in there….

The final thing, Joe Biden. I’ve traveled the world with Joe. I hoped he lost. I prayed he would lose. He won. He’s the legitimate President of the United States.”

Readers, you and I can’t know if there were problems in the 50 states in 2020 but Lindsey Graham and many others searched and found almost nothing. Enough is enough. Stop trying to steal the election from Joe Biden.

Terry Sawyer

Spokane