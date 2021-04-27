Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

The fix is in

It’s a done deal. It’s been a done deal since the proposal first appeared in The Spokesman-Review: build the new stadium downtown and not where Joe Albi stadium now stands. Ignore the “advisory” vote of the taxpayers even though it was a very strong majority.

Promises were made: the city will make millions, SPS will save millions. Parking isn’t really an issue and neither is traffic. We get a deal with a big time soccer team. Really?

The risks weren’t mentioned, marginalized or simply ignored. Apparently, it’s expected that everything surrounding the proposed stadium downtown will be static. No additional growth that would affect the stadium will occur. Paying police overtime for traffic control will be minimal. Noise from the stadium crowd will be minuscule. Transients will stay away from the opportunity to hold a cardboard sign on a corner asking for money when the heavy traffic comes along, etc, etc.

Don’t worry, all these little issues have been resolved … or will be.

Everything will be fine.

I don’t think so.

David T. Bray

Spokane

 

