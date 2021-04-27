Suffering, not peace

Since March 2015, the U.S. has militarily backed the brutal Saudi-UAE intervention in Yemen, helping fuel one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. According to the United Nations, more than 20 million people are food insecure and over 12 million lack basic access to water and sanitation.

After six years of complicity, the U.S. has an obligation to end all support for this destabilizing and destructive military intervention and blockade that has led to untold suffering of the Yemini civilian population.

As a start, Biden should cancel $36.5 billion in pending weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., as well as banning future weapons transfers to these countries. At the same time, the U.S. should provide reparations for our own destabilizing drone bombing campaign and other war crimes in Yemen and start acting as a positive force through a massive investment in humanitarian relief and peacebuilding.

The American people are tired of endless war, and our nation’s leaders being responsible for death and destruction abroad. A corporate cabal of military and weapons manufacturers continues to have far too much influence over our elected representatives, as is demonstrated by an insanely bloated military budget. Having little to do with the defense of our country, this budget largely serves to sustain corporate profits at the expense of people at home and abroad.

James M. Wallrabenstein

Spokane Valley