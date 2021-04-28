What the people wanted

So our Mayor Nadine Woodward is proposing to have the stadium downtown.

The bond was approved by voters and at the same time 64% of voters want the stadium at the Albi site; that should have been the end of discussion. Spokane will profit from the stadium no matter where the location.

What about parking, which is a big deal? What happens if there are two big events at the same time? I find it utterly disgusting that there is even a discussion about the location. The people are funding it and since they want it at the Albi location that’s where it should be built.

Renate Fischer

Spokane Valley