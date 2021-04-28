What the people wanted
Wed., April 28, 2021
So our Mayor Nadine Woodward is proposing to have the stadium downtown.
The bond was approved by voters and at the same time 64% of voters want the stadium at the Albi site; that should have been the end of discussion. Spokane will profit from the stadium no matter where the location.
What about parking, which is a big deal? What happens if there are two big events at the same time? I find it utterly disgusting that there is even a discussion about the location. The people are funding it and since they want it at the Albi location that’s where it should be built.
Renate Fischer
Spokane Valley