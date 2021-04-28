Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

What the people wanted

So our Mayor Nadine Woodward is proposing to have the stadium downtown.

The bond was approved by voters and at the same time 64% of voters want the stadium at the Albi site; that should have been the end of discussion. Spokane will profit from the stadium no matter where the location.

What about parking, which is a big deal? What happens if there are two big events at the same time? I find it utterly disgusting that there is even a discussion about the location. The people are funding it and since they want it at the Albi location that’s where it should be built.

Renate Fischer

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430