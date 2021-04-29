Humor among the obits

Being in my mid 70s I catch myself reading the local obituaries more and more; not the least reason being to see if I’m listed. Ok, old joke!

Admittedly, another reason is for their amusement value. What? seriously! I’m continually amazed at the number of entries for those in their 80s, 90s and even 100s which add “predeceased by their PARENTS …” Really? Ya think? Did you expect them to still be playing shuffleboard at Touchmark? Of course they’re deceased, basic logic notwithstanding.

Yet further review shows that the phrase is more common than you think. How did this social non-sequitur get started anyway? Rather than being irritated I find it a refreshing salute to the humanity in all of us. Heaven knows there’s enough sorrow in mourning the loss of a loved one. Yet there’s also joy in celebrating lives lived long and well.

We add humor to eulogies so why not add a little lightheartedness to the obits? Not only am I for preserving the phrase but also expanding it. So my obit will read: “predeceased by his parents, grandparents and, sure, let’s throw in my great grandparents as well! Services pending.”

Mac McCandless

Spokane