Opinion >  Letters

Stadium plans seem solid

I think it regrettable that the Spokane school board asked for an advisory vote on the Albi stadium in a rushed decision.

I voted against the downtown option, more because there was no discussion of how the tandem use would be served. I did not want another River Park Square fiasco, where community development money so desperately needed by low-income neighborhoods was diverted to a Cowles dream come true.

However, once the “deal” offered by the powers that be have been forthcoming, it seems like a good and solid plan. Spending $31 million on a stadium is no small matter. I don’t understand why we want to spend that for football, which is becoming more irrelevant for students each year. North Central has had difficulty fielding a team for years. And with the recent death of a football player in Colville, more and more parents are rightly questioning the value of football vs sustained brain damage.

So, yes, let’s join together to reduce costs for all. As long as the integrity of the school district is maintained, I’m all for a combined space that is more central to all. Perhaps the district could sell Albi Stadium.

It seems that once the pandemic is over, there is someone willing to buy a venue that would seat 10,000!!

Louise Chadez

Spokane

 

