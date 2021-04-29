Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Wolves are essential

A Republican-dominated state Senate committee approved legislation that would allow the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves at an increased cost of $300,000.

This legislation would allow unlimited and indiscriminate killings using snares and poison plus all means of persecution by land and air into inaccessible terrain.

All are unacceptable methods of wolf management.

Unethical filth would disallow this highly intelligent and ecologically essential wild animal to coexist with humans.

The average life span of a wolf is four or five years. It’s very rare for a wolf to die from old age.

Cecilia Nolthenius

Coeur d’Alene

 

