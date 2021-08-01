Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Nonpartisan opinions still helpful

In the 7-23 edition [Keep church, school separate] a pastoral minister objected to assessing a school board candidate’s qualifications based on their beliefs about Judeo-Christian values. She believed the Candidate Survey, sponsored by We Believe We Vote, turned the election partisan. Judge for yourself at www.WeBelieveWeVote.com.

This Voter Guide gives an alignment “score” and insight into a candidate’s position on 14 different issues including the Constitution, immigration, education, environment, public debt, etc. from a Biblical and Constitutional perspective. The candidate’s answers may reveal their political leaning, but that does not make the Central Valley school board election partisan.

Personally, I appreciate knowing a candidate’s worldview on all these issues whether or not they are directly pertinent in the capacity of their office. A candidate’s values and beliefs influence every aspect of their life. I only wish more candidates would return their survey and take advantage of this opportunity to let the electorate get to know them a little better.

Penny Lancaster

Spokane

 

