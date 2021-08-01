Proud to support Naghmana

As a union member and worker in Spokane, City Council races are extremely important to me. I am writing to encourage everyone who cares about working-class folks to vote for Naghmana Sherazi.

Naghmana is a working-class former union member who knows the struggles workers go through. She has always been a fighter for workers in Spokane, so much so that she was the first ever campaign in Eastern Washington to unionize her staff.

Naghmana brings a vast skill set and experience as a candidate and I am so proud to support her. Vote for Naghmana this August 3rd primary!

Nick CastroLang

Spokane