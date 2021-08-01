Rent hikes not sustainable

I have lived at the Hilby Station apartment complex on the South Hill for almost five years. At the end of June, many tenants due for a lease renewal found a letter taped to their front doors informing them of upcoming hefty rent increases. My rent will be increasing almost $600 monthly.

Many loyal tenants are retired and living on a fixed income. Many of us who are working do not make the income to pay this large rent increase. This is happening everywhere in Spokane.

There are very few places currently available to rent and have long waiting lists.

We have been told the main reason for the increase was the loss of rent from the COVID shutdown. Follow that with property tax increases and people from California and Seattle who are moving here in droves with piles of money to spend on buying homes or paying high rents.

So many of us who cannot afford these huge rent increases may soon be displaced and possibly become homeless. So far, I have not seen a plan from our local or state officials addressing these issues.

As for me, I work in health care and am considering leaving the area.I am almost 67 and not ready to retire yet.There is a current shortage of health care workers. I wonder how many essential workers will be forced to leave Spokane so they can afford a roof over their heads?

Sandy Riedinger

Spokane