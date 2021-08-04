Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Handcuffing the police

I am curious to know if Rep. Jesse Johnson and the rest of the legislature have experience in law enforcement (“Chief explains what will, won’t change with new laws,” Aug. 1)? Was the Washington state attorney general a police officer before he got into politics? With this country imploding they choose to take away the tools these officers need to get through a shift! I think all politicians should have to spend at least a week doing a ride-along.

The only accountability the police need is a strong ombudsman not to be regulated by clueless politicians! I invite them to pull a shift and see how they deal with people who could care less about themselves, their family, the public and especially our officers putting their life at risk to help! If you don’t want to deal with law enforcement, stay out of trouble … it’s really quite simple!

Kelly Glenn

Spokane

 

