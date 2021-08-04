More incompetence
The dysfunction at the Spokane County roads department continues.
It would be difficult to find a better example of this than the recent course chip-sealing over the newly repaved Day Mt. Spokane Road. This, while the adjacent northbound Greenbluff Road remains in such disrepair as to almost unusable. Spending taxpayer money to “repair” roads that don’t require it, while neglecting roads that obviously do. This practice represents textbook negligence, incompetence, and crony politics at its best. Spokane County residents deserve better.
Eric Ross
Colbert