Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Watch the border

I am asking all people to please look at what is happening on the Mexican border. Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are crossing the border monthly. There were no additional Border Patrol officers hired to handle the flooding of people coming in. Current Border Patrol officers do not have the resources to process and check for COVID or any other disease they bring with them nor their criminal records. Some are caught most are not. They are getting a free pass into America.

With that being said, there is more sex and drug trafficking going on, than any other time in history. Open border for ALL. On the other side we have Canada, our allies and always have had a good understanding of border regulations. It is still closed — why???

Don’t let your party affiliation cloud your judgement of reason. The establishment is now pushing for masks for extended time and restrictions on those not vaccinated.

No room for hypocrites, I hear their words, see their actions and they never match to the same thing, NEVER.

Rebecca E. Pope

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430