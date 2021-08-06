Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Climate change won’t wait

Is it time yet to fight climate change? The weather we’ve experienced this summer foreshadows what we will experience more and more frequently in coming years.

The situation isn’t hopeless: there’s still time to avert the most damaging effects of climate change, but it’s going to take a national commitment. Among the policies the Congress can enact this year is to place a price on carbon dioxide pollution. Multiple sources confirm that carbon pricing alone will reduce the US’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. There are several well-crafted bills ready for congressional consideration and all of them will use the proceeds from the fee to protect US households from the financial impacts of rising costs during the transition to clean energy.

All it takes now is for Congress to act. Our senators need to hear from us that “Yes, the time has come to put a price on carbon.” One useful and very user-friendly tool for doing this is at https://citizensclimatelobby.org. There’s a strong possibility that a decision on climate action will be undertaken in the Senate in the next 10 days, so now is the time to act.

Mary DuPree

Moscow

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430