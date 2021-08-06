Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Not what she expected

Poor Cathy McMorris Rodgers must have been shocked and a little fearful. Her town hall at the Convention Center appeared to be a majority of extreme right-wing constituents and there were a few loud, rude wanna-be intimidators.

It was surreal — a different group than some she faced in the past. She looked a little shocked at times. She did agree to talk with Marjorie Taylor Greene about some big conspiracy when she was asked to.

We’re doomed.

Karen Miller

Nine Mile Falls

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430