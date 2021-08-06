Not what she expected

Poor Cathy McMorris Rodgers must have been shocked and a little fearful. Her town hall at the Convention Center appeared to be a majority of extreme right-wing constituents and there were a few loud, rude wanna-be intimidators.

It was surreal — a different group than some she faced in the past. She looked a little shocked at times. She did agree to talk with Marjorie Taylor Greene about some big conspiracy when she was asked to.

We’re doomed.

Karen Miller

Nine Mile Falls