Not what she expected
Fri., Aug. 6, 2021
Poor Cathy McMorris Rodgers must have been shocked and a little fearful. Her town hall at the Convention Center appeared to be a majority of extreme right-wing constituents and there were a few loud, rude wanna-be intimidators.
It was surreal — a different group than some she faced in the past. She looked a little shocked at times. She did agree to talk with Marjorie Taylor Greene about some big conspiracy when she was asked to.
We’re doomed.
Karen Miller
Nine Mile Falls