Risking our freedoms

One thing COVID has changed in America is people’s ability to mind their own business.

From the first days of the shutdown there were those who called 911 to rat their neighbors out for being out instead of living in fear. Then there were the masks. We were told by “experts” not to wear masks because they needed them in hospitals but as soon as people started making them at home all of a sudden they were the only thing that was going to save us from the threat of other people so some demanded we wear them to protect them from us.

Now many who have been vaccinated are demanding those who have not do so. Why? If your vaccine is working then how are those who choose not to get it a threat to you?

This has always been about control and division from the start. We are told that everyone else is a threat to us unless we do what the government (who was wrong on almost everything they said) tells us to. From shutdowns to mask mandates, sending infected people to nursing homes and now to the vaccines, “science” cannot be questioned! Isn’t that what science is supposed to do: Question things?

If Americans give up our right to make decisions for ourselves that we think are best then we might as well just give government all of our freedoms because somehow every freedom we hold dear will soon become a threat to those who disagree with us.

Rob Leach

Mica