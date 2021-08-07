Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Biden’s mess?

A recent letter accused President Biden of making a mess. In making accusation, he states the time-worn story of Hunter Biden’s pocketing millions from overseas cashing in on his father’s position. These accusations have never been verified or acted upon, which makes them very questionable. Pictures with actors? Something like Trump’s pictures with tyrants? And foreign policy? Getting our world reputation back helps our foreign policy in so many ways.

Admittedly, Biden’s spending is posssibly high, but with good intent, for things needed by our country. Attack on capitalism? Actually, money spent on infrastructure, COVID and aid to those in need is pretty much direct support of capitalism, for the companies and corporations are getting profits galore from this government “indebtedness,” also creating jobs in all kinds of areas: infrastructure, and yes, providing help for areas of citizens’ welfare, along with eliminating the dread disease.

And so far, less has been added to the national deficit than was during the past four years with Trumpism. And the only people leaning toward a revolution are ultra-right fascist types, a long ways from socialism or Marxism, or utopia.

Ron Boothe

Kingston

 

