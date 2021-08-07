CMR’s town hall

As the fourth wave is hitting Louisiana hospitals, pediatric facilities are seeing a swift rise in COVID cases among children 12 and under. There is a higher number of children requiring hospitalization compared to any other time in this pandemic.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers is advocating not masking kids in schools even though the CDC is recommending masks. She and her party are the reason we are experiencing the unvaccinated spike in numbers. We need to protect our children any way we can. Masks are the only answer for these unvaccinated precious little ones.

Our elected officials need to listen to the science and quit making this pandemic political!

Patricia Ridings

Nine Mile Falls