A no-brainer on masks

When my kids where young, my most important parental responsibilities were to make sure they were loved, safe, healthy, nurtured, on and on. We have witnessed the COVID infection numbers drop when mitigations are taken. Listening to social morons who say children wearing masks are akin to child abuse blows my mind.

Would a parent load a gun and play Russian roulette with a child? If a parent were psychotic, maybe. Think of the gun as any room with circulating COVID particles. The bullet is the particle entering a child’s lungs. Would you continue to pull the trigger and hope this is not the time? Click, click, click!

We now know two things for sure. 1: COVID mutates and 2: Children do get infected. How many months until Delta mutates to a deadlier form? Viruses don’t care who they infect, they just become more proficient at infecting. Kids are most vulnerable.

So what’s child abuse: Knowingly pulling the trigger and hoping they will not be infected or taking every known precaution to keep that child safe and healthy? When vaccines do become available, it’s a no-brainer to take that and practice all behaviors to keep children safe.

Anyone who says differently is dead wrong. Most kids have no problem with masks. It’s a no-brainer kids in a school setting need to wear masks. McMorris Rodgers is wrong!

Craig Ridings

Nine Mile Falls