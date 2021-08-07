Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

No more time to argue

In the geologic past there were drastic changes to the climate and animals adapted. There is a chance that the drastic climate changes which eliminated dinosaurs made it possible for humans to emerge and become dominant.

Now that humans are dominant, we prefer not to adapt. Instead we prefer that the climate not change. Some prefer to deny that there is climate change. If they stop us from taking action, there will be change which we will not like.

A case in point is the Gulf Stream. This takes warm water from the Gulf of Mexico up along the shores of Europe and makes the European climate much more hospitable. The Gulf Stream has world wide implications. Critical to the Gulf Stream is the flow of fresh water from melting ice in Greenland. The recent increase of ice melt in Greenland threatens to sharply change the Gulf Stream.

We are sitting at a tipping point. If we do not stop the increase of fossil fuel emissions quickly, there will be irreversible change to the Gulf Stream.

The time for argument is past. The time for action is now. The devastation to human kind will be overwhelming if we delay.

Allan deLaubenfels

Spokane Valley

 

