Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Our turn to step up

Tom Brokaw labeled a special group of Americans as “The Greatest Generation.”

What made them so special? They suffered extreme losses and limitations during the Great Depression, followed by the additional gut-wrenching sacrifices of World War II. As men were drafted into combat (no cellphones), those anxiously waiting at home endured rationing. Stamps were required for allowed amounts of items, such as sugar, coffee, meat, shoes, paper, fuel oil, tires, gas and autos. Grown-ups and kids pitched in with paper drives, collecting cans, tires, and other recyclables, even string!

With many men in the military, families already struggling financially often doubled up. Multigenerational households shared accommodations, possessions and expenses as well as responsibilities, companionship and comfort. These “wars” of the 1930s and 1940s prompted the sacrifices, mutuality, and resilience of the generation we have come to respect as “The Greatest Generation.”

We are again at “war.” This time, it’s with a virus - an enemy we can’t see or hear, yet it strikes, maims and kills the vulnerable, the unwary and the innocent. When not stopped, it can change like a chameleon, doing even more damage. No guns, tanks, or planes can kill this enemy. Beating this enemy requires denying it the hosts where it multiplies and mutates. The UNvaccinated have become such hosts for this destructive virus.

COVID and its variants have already killed over 610,000 Americans! This number exceeds total deaths from WWII, Korea, and Vietnam combined! Please help with THIS “war.” Get vaccinated! This is the “sacrifice” required of OUR generation. Consider how OUR generation will be labelled!

Holly Ann O’Connell

Colville

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430