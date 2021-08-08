Don’t hog our water

The governors of Idaho and Washington have both recently declared severe droughts in their perspective states. With the forests once again in flames, water becomes a valuable commodity.

Per the governor’s request, I have been watering my plants every other day instead of hourly; as is the case of some of my neighbors. My yellow lawn shows it.

Most people are accustomed to doing as they please. They are like spoiled children who throw tantrums when they don’t get their way.

I was once that way. The U.S. Navy taught me better. It is much better to use discipline to practice self-denial.

In Genesis, Joseph told Pharaoh of a coming famine. The Pharaoh wisely collected tons of grain during the preceding boom. It got them through.

In closing, I will remind you that we are all Washingtonians. As such, we are all in this together. Go ahead and let your lawn go brown. Your pride will probably be bruised. It could most likely use a little pruning as well.

Douglas R. Benn

Spokane