Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Don’t hog our water

The governors of Idaho and Washington have both recently declared severe droughts in their perspective states. With the forests once again in flames, water becomes a valuable commodity.

Per the governor’s request, I have been watering my plants every other day instead of hourly; as is the case of some of my neighbors. My yellow lawn shows it.

Most people are accustomed to doing as they please. They are like spoiled children who throw tantrums when they don’t get their way.

I was once that way. The U.S. Navy taught me better. It is much better to use discipline to practice self-denial.

In Genesis, Joseph told Pharaoh of a coming famine. The Pharaoh wisely collected tons of grain during the preceding boom. It got them through.

In closing, I will remind you that we are all Washingtonians. As such, we are all in this together. Go ahead and let your lawn go brown. Your pride will probably be bruised. It could most likely use a little pruning as well.

Douglas R. Benn

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430