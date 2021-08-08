Fear and stupidity

Well, the Republicans are at it again, now spreading misinformation as COVID-19 cases are surging nationwide. As usual, they propagate fear, declaring that mandatory vaccinations deprive Americans of their individual rights. No, that would save lives — the same principle behind drunk-driving laws.

For sheer stupidity, there’s Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison telling his constituents to ignore the science on masks or vaccinations. “They were wrong,” Faison tweeted. “They are still wrong. They will continue to be wrong. We shouldn’t listen.” The irony here - which you can cut with a salami sandwich — is that COVID-19, bolstered by the Delta strain, will inevitably kill the very people who would vote for GOP candidates.

As for parents who refuse vaccinations for anyone in their family because “It’s my choice,” let me ask a question: If your children should die due to COVID, will you then reassess your stance on vaccines? Just a thought.

Dan Keenan

Spokane