Opinion >  Letters

Follow the science

Multicare and Kaiser Permanente are mandating vaccination for all employees to continue employment.

One would think that if any organization would follow the science, it would be medical facilities. It would seem that offering employees who have not been vaccinated a simple blood test to see if the coronavirus antibody is present would be appropriate. If it is, then those employees should be treated as those who have been vaccinated.

Natural immunity is as good as that provided by the vaccine and may even be better. Let’s follow the science and not politics.

Lou Koncz

Spokane

 

