We all live here. We all need to work together. We all need to make a sacrifice in trying to halt the spread of COVID.

I want to take a vacation. If the border opens, I want to visit my grandkids in Canada.

Maybe a trip to Kaslo, BC or into the West Kootenays. Schedule a trip with friends on AMTRAK to visit microbreweries in Montana. It will be fun to again attend in person events or meetings. A long-postponed trip to the Midwest to see family.

Having kids back in school, safe and not transmitting the virus into their homes. High school football this fall with social-distanced stands packed.

I want small business to survive, especially those in the restaurant or service industry. Toning down the violence toward flight attendants on airlines trying to enforce federal guidelines.

I received my two COVID shots in February. However, I can be a carrier and infect those who have not been vaccinated. I do not want that responsibility or burden. A friend or loved one contracting the virus due to their lack of obtaining the vaccine.

It is time to quit thinking about “I” and think about “we.” Wear a mask when appropriate. More important, get vaccinated.

Robert W. Schutte

Newport