If there are any Americans out there who are still loyal to Donald Trump, listen up! Don’t be sidelined by “Trumpian talking heads.” Stay focused on Trump! He and Melania are both vaccinated, and Trump said, “I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Trump told Maria Bartiromo. “It is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works,” he said. “It works incredibly well. 95%, maybe even more than that … and it is really saving our country and it is saving frankly the world.”

Trump and Melania were vaccinated in January, at the White House. Fox News host Bartiromo interviewed Trump by phone, about the controversial vaccine for COVID-10, March 16, 2021.

In Operation Warp Speed, he leaned on the FDA to get emergency approval. Do you think Biden could have moved such a big bureaucracy? And he financed massive production, “before we really knew what works.” Trump wanted, and he wants, America to get vaccinated. See what Trump did for you? Respect that!

Now that half of Americans are vaccinated, the effectiveness of Trump’s vaccine can be seen. Using the partial data available, the Associated Press calculated that the vaccines may be 99.9% effective against hospitalizations, and 99.2% effective against death. Obey your leader! Do as he and Melania did!

Wiley Hollingsworth

Pullman